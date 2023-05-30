UBMD Ophthalmology, Ira G. Ross Eye Institute to construct 45K-square-foot ASC

University at Buffalo (N.Y.) affiliate UBMD Ophthalmology and Buffalo-based Ira G. Ross Eye Institute are planning to construct a 45,000-square-foot ASC in Orchard Park, N.Y., according to a May 29 report from Buffalo Business First.

The ASC is the second phase in an expansion that also added a $9.6 million, 18,156-square-foot building earlier this year.

Last year, officials said the new ASC would be 12,000 square feet, but since then, size plans have expanded.

Orchard Park is home to several ASCs and surgical sites, but none that specialize in ophthalmology. The new ASC will expand retina services for patients in the region, according to the report.