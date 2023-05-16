Judge affirms $490M verdict against ophthalmology distributor

A Minnesota judge affirmed a $490 million settlement against ophthalmology distributor Cameron-Ehlen Group and founder Paul Ehlen for alleged False Claims Act violations, according to a May 15 report from Law360.

The group, which does business as Precision Lenses, owed just over $489.5 million in penalties and damages for allegedly providing kickbacks to physicians.

Precision is accused of providing luxury travel, and sports and theater tickets over the course of a decade to ophthalmologists who promised to buy medical supplies from the company. Supplies were used in cataract operations and other procedures covered by Medicare.

A jury determined the group and Mr. Ehlen violated the False Claims Act; Mr. Ehlen appealed.