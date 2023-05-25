Over 30% of ophthalmologists have seen income affected by competition

Claire Wallace  

About 32 percent of ophthalmologists have seen their income affected by competition in the last year, according to Medscape's 2023 "Ophthalmologist Compensation Report." 

The majority of competition comes from non-physician practitioners, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants. 

What competition is affecting ophthalmologist income: 

Note: Survey respondents could choose more than one option. About 67 percent of respondents reported no effect on income. 

1. Non-physician practitioners: 21 percent 

2. Other: 11 percent 

3. Physicians or insurers doing telemedicine: 5 percent 

4. Minute Clinics and big-box store medical clinics: 1 percent

