OCLI Vision completes triple acquisition in New York

OCLI Vision, an ophthalmology practice chain backed by management services organization Spectrum Vision Partners, has acquired three practices in New York, expanding its reach in the Northeast.

The acquired practices are Buffalo Niagara Retina Associates in Williamsville, Ophthalmology Associates of Western New York in Williamsville and Retina Consultants of Western New York in Buffalo, according to a May 4 news release from Spectrum Vision.

OCLI has locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Buffalo Niagara Retina Associates has been serving patients in the area since 1992, with three retinal experts.

Ophthalmology Associates of Western New York has served the area for more than 50 years with a team of five physicians.

Retina Consultants of Western New York has three locations in the state, serving patients for 40 years, the release said.