California's 8 new ASCs

Nine out of Newsweek's 15 best ASCs in America in 2021 were in California, and the state has seen at least eight ASCs opened or announced since Jan. 1.

Here are the eight ASCs opened or announced in California, according to Becker's ASC Review:

1. J. Joseph Hewett, MD, opened Orange County Surgical Center, a vascular ASC in Irvine.

2. The Regional Medical Center of San Jose was slated to complete the construction of an ASC in late May.

3. An underutilized portion of the Sharp Coronado Hospital was converted into an ASC, called the Sharp Coronado Outpatient Payne Family Pavilion.

4. Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project.

5. Oakland-based Kaiser Permanente broke ground on an 89,000-square-foot ASC and added infusion services to its Murrieta Medical Offices.

6. Children's Health Orange County opened a cardiology outpatient center.

7. Sacramento-based UC Davis is planning to open a $75 million surgery center.

8. Santa Cruz-based Dominican Hospital received unanimous approval to build a new surgery center and parking garage on its campus.