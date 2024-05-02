ASC activity ramps up out West

Here are four ASCs being developed out West that Becker's has reported on since April 4:

1. Smith Medical Direct Specialty Care Surgery Center of Denver officially opened in Littleton, Colo.

2. HCA Healthcare and healthcare real estate development, investment and management company NexCore Group partnered to create an ASC in Orem, Utah.

3. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth broke ground on two medical facilities in Highlands Ranch and Green Valley Ranch, two Denver-area communities. The Highlands Ranch facility includes an ASC.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is set to break ground on a five-story, 129,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC that will cost the system an estimated $442 million.