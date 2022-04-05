5 joint venture ASC updates

A private equity firm invested in a joint-venture ASC chain, and four joint venture ASCs were opened or announced in March.

Five joint venture ASC updates:

1. Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus. The new facility, Medical City Surgery Center Alliance, is 18,630 square feet, according to a March 30 news release shared with Becker's. The center is operated in collaboration with 17 physician partners and Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

2. HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth, N.H.-based Atlantic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine opened a joint venture ASC in Portsmouth. Eight physician partners at Atlantic Orthopaedics have partial ownership in the ASC, which is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

3. Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health and Amarillo-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System are opening a joint-venture cardiovascular ASC in Amarillo.

The Cardiovascular Institute of Amarillo will be the only outpatient center in the area dedicated solely to cardiovascular procedures

4. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center opened an orthopedic ASC in Sterling, Va. Stone Springs Ambulatory Surgery Center is a $6.8 million, 18,630-square-foot facility with private recovery rooms and two operating rooms, the hospital said in an email shared with Becker's. The ASC is a joint venture with 16 physician partners.

5. Raleigh, N.C.-based Compass Surgical Partners secured a minority investment by Health Velocity Capital, a private equity firm that focuses on healthcare services and software businesses.

The partnership aims to drive Compass' growth into new markets and benefit its joint-venture ASCs as the healthcare industry continues its shift away from hospitals toward the outpatient setting, the company said.