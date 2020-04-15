4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

4 hospitals and health systems opened or announced ASC developments in March:

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center received county approval to build an ASC on its main campus.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed a new ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

