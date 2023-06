Here are three ASCs opening in the Midwest that Becker's has reported on since June 5:

1. Western Wisconsin is gaining its first multispecialty ASC, the Valley Surgery Center, which had a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 12.

2. Inspired Spine SurgCenter opened an ASC with an artificial intelligence program in Burnsville, Minn.

3. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is adding an ASC at its Beachwood, Ohio, location as part of a $236 million expansion project