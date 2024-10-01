17 ASCs in September

Here are 17 new ASCs that broke ground or plan to build in September:

1. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System opened Peakpoint Midtown West Surgery Center, a joint venture between Mount Sinai and Merritt Healthcare.

2. St. Louis-based Mercy, the Heartland Whole Health Institute and the Alice L. Walton Foundation announced a $700 million, 30-year affiliation that will include the construction of a new cardiac center in Rogers, Ark.

3. Trident Medical Center broke ground on a new medical office building in North Charleston, S.C. The facility will include heart failure prevention, neurology and electrophysiology.

4. Austin (Texas) Regional clinic began construction on a 65,000-square-foot ASC and specialty clinic that will offer dermatology, podiatry, audiology, general surgery, orthopedics, cardiology and more.

5. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health plans to open a new outpatient facility in a former Verizon Wireless call center in Wilmington, N.C.

6. Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network opened its seventh medical office building, housing St. Luke's Rheumatology Associates, St. Luke's Colon & Rectal Surgery, St. Luke's Gastroenterology and St. Luke's Bethlehem Internal Medicine.

7. Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health opened a seventh ASC to serve GI, orthopedic, vascular, pain management and electrophysiology needs in Annapolis.

8. A new outpatient center is planned for a former office building in Yonkers, N.Y. The facility was acquired by Simone Development Companies in October 2023.

9. Cleveland Clinic Children's opened a new medical office building in Akron, Ohio, including echocardiogram services, pulmonary testing, allergy testing observation and behavioral health.

10. A Dignity Health medical office building and ASC in Folsom, Calif., has found a developer for the project after first being announced in 2020.

11. The University of Louisville (Ky.) — South Hospital in Bullitt County plans to open a new outpatient center in two phases. The first phase of construction is expected to be complete by early 2025.

12. Parker Cornea will open the $8 million Liberty Park Eye Center in Vestavia Hills, Ala.

13. A 42,000-square-foot medical office building has been completed in Las Vegas, and will be partially occupied by Pueblo Medical Imaging Services.

14. The U.S Department of Veterans Affairs is constructing a 492,000-square-foot ASC in El Paso, Texas.

15. The Dakota Physicians Group and Surgery Center opened their facility in Minot, N.D.

16. Anderson Healthcare broke ground on a $3.5 million medical office building in Collinsville, Ill.

17. Jacksonville, Fla.-based multispecialty healthcare practice Well&You plans to add three new medical facilities in Florida, including two new ASCs.