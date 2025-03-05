The 5 highest-paid HCA executives in 2024

Three of the five highest-paid executives of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw pay jumps in 2024, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest ASC operators, runs its facilities under the Surgery Ventures division. By the end of 2024, it managed 124 ASCs, with an average of 14 outpatient facilities per hospital.

Here were the five highest-paid executives at HCA in 2023:

Sam Hazen. CEO

Salary: $1,539,947

Stock awards: $8,421,948

Option awards: $8,158,720

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,116,688

Other compensation: $189,696

2024 total compensation: $23,799,137

2023 total compensation: $21,315,984

Bill Rutherford. Executive Vice President and CFO

Salary: $342,024

Stock awards: $2,178,206

Option awards: $$2,110,035

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: N/A

Other: $17,500

2024 total: $4,647,765

2023 total: $7,763,050

Jon Foster. Executive Vice President and COO

Salary: $1,018,334

Stock awards: $2,178,206

Option awards: $2,110,035

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,487,908

Other compensation: $ 49,025

2024 total: $9,170,258

2023 total: $8,699,360

Michael McAlevey. Executive Vice President — Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Salary: $981,254

Stock awards: $1,407,068

Option awards: $1,376,217

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,847,906

Other: $126,340

2024 total: $5,738,785

2023 total: $4,722,821

Michael Cuffe, MD. Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer

Salary: $916,500

Stock awards: $1,336,072

Option awards: $1,294,204

Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,791,294

Other: $203,229

2024 total: $5,541,299

2023 total unavailable