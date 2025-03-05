The 5 highest-paid HCA executives in 2024

Three of the five highest-paid executives of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare saw pay jumps in 2024, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest ASC operators, runs its facilities under the Surgery Ventures division. By the end of 2024, it managed 124 ASCs, with an average of 14 outpatient facilities per hospital.
Here were the five highest-paid executives at HCA in 2023:
Sam Hazen. CEO
Salary: $1,539,947
Stock awards: $8,421,948
Option awards: $8,158,720
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $5,116,688
Other compensation: $189,696
2024 total compensation: $23,799,137
2023 total compensation: $21,315,984
Bill Rutherford. Executive Vice President and CFO
Salary: $342,024
Stock awards: $2,178,206
Option awards: $$2,110,035
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: N/A
Other: $17,500
2024 total: $4,647,765
2023 total: $7,763,050
Jon Foster. Executive Vice President and COO
Salary: $1,018,334
Stock awards: $2,178,206
Option awards: $2,110,035
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $2,487,908
Other compensation: $ 49,025
2024 total: $9,170,258
2023 total: $8,699,360
Michael McAlevey. Executive Vice President — Chief Legal and Administrative Officer
Salary: $981,254
Stock awards: $1,407,068
Option awards: $1,376,217
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,847,906
Other: $126,340
2024 total: $5,738,785
2023 total: $4,722,821
Michael Cuffe, MD. Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer
Salary: $916,500
Stock awards: $1,336,072
Option awards: $1,294,204
Non-equity incentive plan compensation: $1,791,294
Other: $203,229
2024 total: $5,541,299
2023 total unavailable