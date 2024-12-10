Gastroenterologist closes Virginia practice after 30 years

Dumbarton, Va.-based Commonwealth Gastroenterology will shutter Feb. 28, according to a notice posted on the practice's website.

The practice is owned and operated by gastroenterologist Scott Woogen, MD, who has been serving the area for more than 30 years and will be retiring, according to the notice.

"It has been my pleasure to serve the Greater Richmond community for over 30 years, and caring for you, my patients, has been extremely rewarding," Dr. Woogen said in the notice.

The practice offered office visits, colonoscopies and esophagogastroduodenoscopy, according to its website. Patients should contact the office by Feb. 21 to initiate medical record transfers.