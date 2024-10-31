Indiana physician loses license due to alleged violations

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has suspended an Indianapolis physician's license after he was charged for 114 counts of violating laws regarding medical practice regulation and controlled substance prescription.

The license of Scott Mimms, MD, was suspended for a minimum of two years on Oct. 24, according to a news release from Mr. Rokita's office.

The Indiana Medical Licensing Board found that Dr. Mimms failed to exercise reasonable care and diligence, unlawfully prescribed Schedule II controlled substances and administered anesthesia in a facility without the proper accreditation, among other allegations.

Mr. Rokita’s office received the first complaint against Dr. Mimms in August 2022 and subsequently received 34 more complaints, according to the release.