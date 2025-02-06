Florida physician group shuttering services, restructuring amid closure rumors 

Tallahassee (Fla.) Primary Care Associates (TPCA) is undergoing restructuring following multiple physician departures and speculation about potential closure, Tallahassee Democrat reported Feb. 6.

In a letter posted on its website on Jan. 28, TPCA acknowledged that "select physicians have announced their departure, and other departures may also take place. Additionally, some of TPCA’s ancillary services will be transitioning and no longer offered."

The organization announced that it will be closing the laboratory at its headquarters, with all onsite lab services ending on Feb. 28. Additionally, its diagnostic services center will close, and onsite diagnostic imaging services will be transitioned by the same date. To accommodate these changes, patients are being directed to external laboratories, including Quest Diagnostics.

"Your physician will assist you with this transition," TPCA said. "We want to assure you that these changes are administrative in nature and will not affect the quality of care you receive or impact your medical records."

However, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, some patients have received letters indicating that TPCA physicians will no longer be in-network. Additionally, there are allegations that staff members at TPCA physician offices were informed that the group plans to close entirely.

The report highlighted the departure of seven physicians who have informed patients of their exits through letters, text messages and newspaper advertisements.

Pooja Patel, MD

Kristin Harmon, MD

Kathryn Simmons, MD

Raquel Mitchell, MD

Rebekah Steverson, MD

Mary Norton, MD

Lynndsey Parker MD

Gregory Perry, MD

Additionally, John Turner, MD, placed an advertisement in the Tallahassee Democrat on Dec. 31 announcing his departure from TPCA. He will be launching his own practice, Big Bend Family Medicine, which will operate under a subscription-based model.

Becker's has reached out to TPCA and will update this story if more information becomes available.