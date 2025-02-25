6 hospitals, health systems laying off employees

Here are six hospitals and health systems that are laying off or plan to lay off employees since Feb. 1, as reported by Becker's:

1. Washington, D.C.-based United Medical Center plans to close April 15 and will lay off 485 employees — among them, nurses, physicians, administrators and support personnel.

2. Kindred Hospitals, a Louisville, Ky.-based network of long-term acute care hospitals, will cut more than 150 jobs as it consolidates four facilities and associated services in the greater Chicago area to two locations.

3. Corewell Health, a 21-hospital health system based in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., made employment cuts affecting non-patient-facing administrative roles.

4. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham shared plans to lay off employees due to a projected $250 million budget gap. The health system said it is "consolidating certain management and administrative positions throughout the system."

5. The Queen's Health Systems in Honolulu is laying off about 100 workers. The layoffs affect about 1% of the health system's workforce.

6. Baystate Health cut 98 corporate positions, representing a workforce reduction of less than 1% at the Springfield, Mass.-based health system. The cuts come as part of a $225 million transformation effort focused on core operations and strategic growth.