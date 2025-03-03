ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

ASC Transactions & Valuation Issues

Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

3 hospitals, health systems investing in ASCs

Francesca Mathewes -  

Here are three hospitals and health systems investing in ASCs, as reported by Becker's:

1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is constructing a flagship campus in Emeryville, Calif., that will feature an ambulatory care complex and a new medical center with 200 beds. 

2. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health recently broke ground on a new medical office building and a second structure that may be turned into a surgery center.

3. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health purchased 8.5 acres of land in Chesterfield, Va., for what is expected to be a new outpatient surgery center.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars