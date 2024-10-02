In a new ranking, Wallethub named Carmel, Ind., the best small city to live in for its low unemployment rate, low rent costs and high median annual household income, among other factors.

In its ranking, released Oct. 1, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability, including housing costs to school-system quality to the number of restaurants per capita.

Here are the 10 best small cities to live in, according to WalletHub.