New Jersey physician pleads guilty to illegal oxycodone distribution scheme

A Roselle Park, N.J.-based physician has pleaded guilty to charges of illegally distributing oxycodone

Euguene Evans, MD, was arrested in January writing fraudulent prescriptions for individuals he never treated or examined in a conspiracy with a drug dealer to distribute thousands of high-dose oxycodone pills, according to a Jan. 13 release from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

An investigation revealed that between January 2012 and March 2014, Dr. Evans issued prescriptions for thousands of oxycodone tablets without legitimate medical purposes. He provided these prescriptions to David Roth, who was arrested Dec. 3. Mr. Roth allegedly recruited individuals to have prescriptions written in their names, supplying Dr. Evans with the necessary patient details.

Dr. Evans reportedly wrote multiple prescriptions for each of the purported patients at a time. Both Dr. Evans and the individuals involved were allegedly paid as part of the scheme, according to the release.