Pennsylvania gastroenterology chief dies at 80

Harvey Lefton, MD, a gastroenterologist with a career spanning more than 55 years, died on Nov. 5 at 80, according to his obituary.

Dr. Lefton was responsible for building the largest GI practice in Northeast Philadelphia while also serving as chief of gastroenterology at Jefferson North East Hospitals.

He was a fellow of the American College of Physicians, American College of Gastroenterology. American Gastroenterological Association and American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

He served as the 151st president of the Philadelphia County Medical Society and was president of the Pennsylvania Society of Gastroenterology.

He also served in the Air Force as a major at Scott Air Force Medical Center in Belleville, Ill.