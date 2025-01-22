New Mexico physician loses license following $19M in malpractice payouts

An Albuquerque-based neurosurgeon, Mark Erasmus, MD, has had his medical license revoked following $19 million in malpractice payouts involving 26 patient claims, the Albuquerque Journal reported Jan. 12.

In April 2023, the New Mexico Medical Board determined that Dr. Erasmus was unfit to practice medicine, citing "manifest incapacity or incompetence." A state district judge upheld the board’s decision on Dec. 30, though Dr. Erasmus plans to appeal.

The neurosurgeon has faced nine medical malpractice lawsuits since 2021, according to the board’s license revocation order. The board also reported that, since 2001, insurance carriers have paid over $19 million to settle 26 claims related to his practice.

As part of its investigation, the board required Dr. Erasmus to undergo a fitness-for-duty evaluation in December 2022. The evaluation found him "not fit to practice medicine," according to the report.

Dr. Erasmus' attorney, Brian Davis, disputes the board's decision, arguing that while the evaluation deemed him unfit to perform neurosurgery, it did not conclude he was unfit to practice medicine in other capacities. Mr. Davis also challenged the accuracy of the malpractice settlement figures, claiming they are unsubstantiated.

The attorney also stated that Dr. Erasmus has faced health issues and no longer intends to perform surgery. Instead, he hopes to contribute through teaching, conducting insurance reviews and performing independent medical examinations.

"He's not intending to set foot in an operating room again," Mr. Davis told The Journal.