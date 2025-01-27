5 hospitals, health systems laying off employees

Here are five hospitals and health systems laying off employees since Jan. 1, as reported by Becker's:

1. Cleveland Clinic plans to eliminate 114 administrative positions across several nonclinical areas due to ongoing financial pressures. The affected roles include both filled and vacant positions, with layoff dates varying depending on the role. The reductions are not limited to a single department.

2. Bryn Mawr, Pa.-based Main Line Health has eliminated approximately 200 administrative and management positions, including roles in IT. The majority of the cuts targeted administrative support areas, such as information technology, finance, human resources, revenue cycle, and accounting.

3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health and Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network merged into a 32-hospital system on Aug. 1, with some workforce reductions following at the start of 2025. Jefferson is outsourcing some back-office functions, a move that will affect 171 workers in non-patient-facing administrative roles.

4. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network is laying off approximately 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Jan. 21. A spokesperson did not specify to Becker's which positions were affected, saying instead that the health system has made "some changes in areas that provide outpatient care to align the staffing structure with community needs." The layoffs are unrelated to the system's recent merger with Jefferson Health.

5. Sharon (Pa.) Regional Hospital, part of Dallas-based Steward Health Care, closed Jan. 5. The hospital was initially set to close Jan. 6, but had received a last-minute offer from Tenor Health Partners, a hospital turnaround company. Tenor had reached an agreement in principle with Medical Properties Trust, one of the world's largest hospital real estate owners and landlord to many of Steward's 31 hospitals. Steward, which sought Chapter 11 protection in May 2024, filed plans to close the hospital on Dec. 16, along with two WARN notices in mid-December for 848 employees.