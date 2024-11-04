New Mexico physician charged with fraud, identity theft

A physician and former state police officer in New Mexico have been charged with Medicaid fraud, identity theft and practicing medicine without a license.

Keith Levitt, MD, and Morgan Ortiz face a series of criminal charges spanning two connected cases concerning fraudulent activities allegedly committed between March 2019 and April 2021, according to a Nov. 1 news release from the New Mexico Department of Justice.

Mr. Ortiz and Dr. Levitt are accused of operating a now-closed substance abuse recovery program that billed Medicaid for more than $800,000 in false claims. The defendants face 16 counts, including Medicaid fraud, identity theft, unauthorized medical practice, conspiracy and forgery.