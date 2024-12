The private practice of OB-GYN Paul Pawlosky, MD, will be closing Dec. 31, according to a notice posted to the Dayton, Ga.-based practice's website.

According to the notice, medical records can be accessed by contacting medical storage company Cariend at 1-404-991-7080 after Dec. 31 via email or postal mail.

As of Dec. 20, patients can call billing at 1-888-963-9080 to submit payment. Any unpaid balances will be sent to collection after a 90-day notice period.