Board reprimands Massachusetts surgeon for excision error

The state Board of Registration in Medicine has taken disciplinary action against the medical license of a plastic surgeon following a mistake during a procedure, The Berkshire Eagle reported Jan. 26.

George Csank, MD, who practices at Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery "excised the wrong lesion" on a patient, according to the report. Moreover, he agreed that by doing so, he "failed to meet the standard of care in his treatment."

The reprimand comes via a consent order and is a public disciplinary measure. Dr. Csank's medical license remains intact. Dr. Csank has been licensed to practice medicine in the state since 1991.

