Virginia physician pleads guilty to running pill mill

An Oakton, Va.-based physician has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and amphetamines, maintaining drug premises and making false statements relating to healthcare matters.

From at least April 2019 to January 2024, David Allingham, MD, owner of urgent care center Oakton Primacy Care Center, wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for opioids and amphetamines for numerous patients, according to a Jan. 16 news release from the Justice Department. Virginia pharmacies filled approximately 7,330 prescriptions for oxycodone prescribed by Dr. Allingham during that time.

His patients were instructed to pay $300-$550 out of pocket and an extra $700 if seeking a doctor's letter, according to the release. His chronic pain patients were required to pay an office visit at least every 21 days.

After pharmacies stopped filling his opioid prescriptions, Dr. Allingham faced investigation and shifted his prescribing to smaller, independent pharmacies to avoid scrutiny, according to the release. He ignored failed drug tests, falsified medical records and continued prescribing opioids even after patients showed signs of misuse, with several dying from overdoses shortly after receiving prescriptions.

Additionally, he unlawfully used another physician's identity to prescribe medications for himself and his family and issued amphetamines for weight loss against regulations.