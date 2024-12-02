4 hospitals, health systems laying off staff

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have announced layoffs in the last month, as reported by Beckers:

1. Pontiac (Mich.) General Hospital filed a WARN notice Nov. 15 to lay off 248 employees after unexpectedly learning that it was excluded from receiving Medicare funds. CMS filed a notice Nov. 8 that the hospital was not in compliance with several conditions of participation and that Medicare would halt payment for inpatient hospital services on or after Nov. 24.

2. Bradenton, Fla.-based MCR Health, a nonprofit medical group, filed several WARN notices to lay off a total of 47 employees after seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

3. Westchester Medical Center Health Network, a nine-hospital system based in Valhalla, N.Y., is laying off 130 people, primarily in managerial and corporate positions. No patient-facing roles were affected.

4. Pittsburgh-based UPMC has confirmed it will lay off about 100 employees. In a statement shared with Becker's, a UPMC spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to answer questions about which positions would be affected.