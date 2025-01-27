ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 worst states for physicians to retire

Patsy Newitt -  

Kentucky is the worst state to retire, according to personal finance site WalletHub's 2025 ranking

In a report released Jan. 27, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three dimensions: affordability, quality of life and healthcare. Analysts evaluated these dimensions using 46 metrics, ranging from adjusted cost of living to life expectancy.

Forty-one percent of physicians in their 50s indicated in Medscape's "Physicians Eye Retirement" report that they plan to retire in their early 60s. 

Here are the 10 worst states to retire, according to WalletHub:

  1. Kentucky
  2. Louisiana
  3. Mississippi
  4. Washington
  5. New Mexico
  6. New Jersey
  7. Rhode Island
  8. West Virginia
  9. Arkansas
  10. Hawaii

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars