3 physician practice closures in 1 day 

Becker’s has reported on the closure of three physician practices and clinics in one day:

1. Mobile-based Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic is set to close on April 11. CEO Barry Porter attributed the closure to multiple challenges, including physician retirements, difficulties in recruiting subspecialists, and escalating operational costs.

While the clinic’s physicians and surgeons are arranging new practice locations, Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic continues to accept new patients until its official closure.

2. Garden State Orthopedics, a Hoboken, N.J.-based orthopedic practice specializing in sports medicine, closed permanently on Jan. 27 after more than three decades in operation. According to the practice administrator, the closure stemmed from an expired lease and the inability to secure a suitable new location.

3. Pinehurst (N.C.) Radiology Associates has closed indefinitely following a cyberattack. The practice has launched an investigation into the security breach, though details regarding the nature and source of the attack remain unclear.

Meanwhile, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Pinehurst Radiology’s hospital partner, remains unaffected by the cybersecurity incident. The hospital has extended hours and increased appointment availability to accommodate patients during the practice’s closure.