ASC leaders in the headlines: 4 notes

Here are four ASC leaders who made headlines since Jan. 19:

Amy Noble, practice administrator of the Center for Pain Control and Wyomissing Surgical Services, both in Wyomissing, Pa., was Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week for Jan. 27. Andy Johnston, the incoming president and CEO of United Surgical Partners International, has returned to USPI as its chief administrative officer until he takes on his new role. Here are three things to know about the incoming leader. Brett Brodnax, president and CEO of United Surgical Partners International, will retire at the end of 2023. Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president.