ASC Administrator of the Week: Amy Noble, 'a dedicated leader'

Amy Noble, practice administrator of the Center for Pain Control and Wyomissing Surgical Services, both in Wyomissing, Pa., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Ms. Noble has more than 10 years of marketing experience and has served in her current positions since 2021. She has discussed and shared insight on the industry with Becker's, covering issues including staffing, opportunities and ASCs' biggest threats.

"She is a dedicated leader with an optimistic attitude and a strong determination to make a positive difference in the projects that she manages," Kristen Breininger, a former colleague of Ms. Noble, wrote on her LinkedIn profile. "Amy was always willing to provide guidance and helped me to grow and excel in my career."