4 ASC CEO shake-ups in 2023

Here are four ASCs that have appointed new CEOs this year:

1. AmSurg named Jeff Snodgrass CEO. Mr. Snodgrass was previously president of AmSurg and has been with the company since September 2020. He also previously served as president and CEO of Fresenius Vascular Care & National Cardiology Partners.

2. Travis Messina was named CEO and appointed to the board of Franklin, Tenn.-based Regent Surgical Health. Mr. Messina previously served as CEO and founder of Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa Health, an acute home-based care program.

3. SCA Health promoted Jason Strauss from president to CEO, as former CEO Caitlin Zulla was promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region. Mr. Strauss has spent more than 15 years with the Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC chain, having worked as SCA Health's COO, group president, vice president of operations and director of operations, among other positions.

4. Brett Brodnax, president and CEO of Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International, will retire at the end of 2023 and is expected to be replaced by Andy Johnston. Mr. Johnston previously worked at USPI from 2001 to 2020. His roles during that tenure included chief development officer, COO for the east division and group president of operations.