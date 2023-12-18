19 gastroenterology leadership moves in 2023

Here are 19 gastroenterology leadership moves that Becker's has reported on since 2023:

1. Anne Marie Lennon, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist and innovator in the early detection of pancreatic cancer, has been named the next chair of the department of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and chair of medicine at UPMC.

2. Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD, director of endoscopy at Oswego (N.Y.) Health, has been appointed chief of gastroenterology and hepatology and director of the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases at Oswego.

3. Gastro Care Partners tapped Candace Baer as its new chief operating officer.

4. One GI appointed Christa Newton CEO.

5. Hetal Karsan, MD, has been elected as the newest governor of Georgia for the American College of Gastroenterology.

6. One GI appointed Sean Mercado as its senior vice president of payer strategy.

7. The University of California San Diego School of Medicine named Rohit Loomba, MD, its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

8. Motus GI Holdings promoted Ravit Ram, the company's current vice president of global operation and finance, to CFO.

9. Thiruvengadam Muniraj, MD, has been named associate editor of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the official journal of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

10. Gastro Care Partners added David Pyle as its new CEO.

11. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger named Amitpal Johal, MD, the health system's chair of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition weight management.

12. Gastrointestinal health company Oshi Health appointed two digital health veterans, Randy Forman and Ryan Powers, as its chief commercial officer and chief financial officer.

13. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care named David Heydt, MD, medical director of Capital Digestive Care Laboratory.

14. Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group, University Gastroenterology, named Eric Newton, MD, as its next president.

15. Oshi Health named Maria Abreu, MD, future president of the American Gastroenterological Association, to its medical advisory board.

16. Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care's board of directors named Roderick Kreisberg, MD, the organization's president and COO, and Dan Neumann, MD, president and chief strategy officer.

17. Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., has been appointed to Biomerica's scientific advisory board.