Northside Hospital Gwinnett adds innovative endoscopy procedure

Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnett has expanded its interventional gastrointestinal and endoscopy program through the addition of new, minimally invasive procedures.

The system has added third-space endoscopy, an organ-preserving treatment option for patients who otherwise may require resection surgery to address precancerous lesions or early cancers of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine or colon, according to an April 23 press release.

This is the first time third-space endoscopy has been available in Gwinnett County and its surrounding communities, according to the release.

Third-space procedures are performed via endoscopy or colonoscopy within the "third space" of the GI tract without any cuts on the skin.

An endoscope is guided through the digestive tract to the area of interest, and an endoscopic knife is used to make precise incisions from the inside of the GI tract, allowing access to areas that are usually hard to reach without invasive techniques.

Third-space procedures are minimally invasive and typically involve less discomfort and recovery time than traditional surgeries, with patients going home within a few hours.

Northside Hospital Gwinnett successfully performed its first third-space procedures on April 17.