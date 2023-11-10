Dr. Mohammad Fahad Ali named GI chief at Oswego Health

Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD, director of endoscopy at Oswego (N.Y.) Health, has been appointed chief of gastroenterology and hepatology and director of the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases at Oswego, according to a Nov. 9 report from the Central New York Business Journal.

Dr. Ali will oversee patient protocols and pathways to increase GI service efficiency. He will also serve as a mentor for Oswego providers and staff to ensure safe, quality and efficient care.

Dr. Ali is experienced in treating a variety of GI diseases, with a focus on GI motility and inflammatory bowel disease.

He joined Oswego in March, previously serving as chair of the department of medicine and the chief of endoscopy at Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center.