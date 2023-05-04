Gastrointestinal Endoscopy names associate editor

Thiruvengadam Muniraj, MD, has been named associate editor of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the official journal of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

Dr. Muniraj began his five-year term as associate editor in January, according to a May 3 news release from New Haven, Conn.-based Yale School of Medicine. He is an advanced endoscopist specializing in pancreatic diseases and has had his own research on these diseases published in the journal.

Dr. Muniraj currently serves as director of bariatric endoscopy and associate chief of digestive health at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. He is also an associate professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine and director of the Yale Medicine Pancreatic Diseases Program.