Capital Digestive Care taps lab medical director

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care named David Heydt, MD, medical director of Capital Digestive Care Laboratory effective March 1.

As medical director, Dr. Heydt will provide clinical oversight of the laboratory in addition to clinician and staff education, according to a March 1 news release from Capital Digestive Care. He will also assist with laboratory projects and partnerships.

Before his new role, Dr. Heydt served as the laboratory's acting anatomic pathology director for the last three years.

Capital Digestive Care supports more than 25 office locations and ASCs.

