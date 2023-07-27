Dr. Hetal Karsan tapped for American College of Gastroenterology leadership role

Hetal Karsan, MD, has been elected as the newest governor of Georgia for the American College of Gastroenterology.

Dr. Karsan is a physician at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. He will serve in his new ACG role for three years, according to a July 27 press release.

He is currently chair of the Credentials Committee for Memberships and the international governor for the American College of Gastroenterology.

In his new role, Dr. Karsan will advance the ACG's public policy agenda and help remove barriers that directly impact patient care. His term begins in October.