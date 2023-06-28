One GI adds senior vice president of payer strategy

Nashville, Tenn.-based gastroenterology management services company One GI has appointed Sean Mercado as its senior vice president of payer strategy.

In the new role, Mr. Mercado will be responsible for enhancing payer partnerships, advancing care delivery and reimbursement models, maximizing the value of payer collaborations, leading commercial and government contracts and developing a portfolio contracting strategy.

Mr. Mercado has a strong background in healthcare contracting and strategic partnerships, according to a June 28 press release.