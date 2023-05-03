Gastro Care Partners taps new CEO

Denver-based Gastro Care Partners, a provider of gastroenterology services in Colorado and Wyo., has added David Pyle as its new CEO.

Gastro Care is backed by private equity investment firm Varsity Healthcare Partners and is the parent company of Peak Gastroenterology Associates and Gastroenterology Associates. Gastro Care has over 25 physicians on staff across more than 20 locations.

Mr. Pyle will focus on Gastro Care's growth, continuing the development of ASCs, introducing ancillary service lines, expanding key partnerships and executing merger and acquisition opportunities, according to a May 2 press release.

Mr. Pyle previously held senior roles in healthcare at companies including Adeptus Health, Surgery Partners and Novamed. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer for Solis Mammography.