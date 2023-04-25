Geisinger taps new chair of gastroenterology

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has named Amitpal Johal, MD, the health system's chair of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition weight management.

Dr. Johal began his career at Geisinger in 2006 and has more than 17 years of experience, according to an April 25 news release from the health system.

In his new role, Dr. Johal will collaborate with clinical and operational leaders throughout the health system to provide patient care, train the next generation of physicians, and promote education and research.