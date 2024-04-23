5 gastroenterology practices making headlines

Here are five gastroenterology-focused practices that have made headlines recently:

Note: Practices are listed in alphabetical order.

Arizona Digestive Health (Phoenix). This gastroenterology network recently opened its first gastroenterology and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz., which includes 5,800 square feet of practice space, eight clinic rooms and a 7,000-square-foot endoscopy center with three suites. The practice is partnered with GI management organization GI Alliance.

AVALA Surgery Center (Metairie, La.). This specialized gastroenterology and pain management ASC opened in April in Metairie, offering outpatient endoscopic procedures and evaluations and diagnostic imaging for pain management.

Carle Health Gastroenterology Peoria (Ill.). This practice, affiliated with Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health, opened, along with the Carle Health Endoscopy Center Peoria. The facilities are operating in conjunction with Carle Health Methodist Hospital and will offer screenings, medical and surgical therapies, as well as nutritional, social and other support services.

Digestive Health Institute (Lansing, Mich.). This clinic recently partnered with McLaren Greater Lansing, an affiliate of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care. Through the care partnership, providers who are affiliated with Pinnacle GI Partners, the largest GI provider practice in Michigan and a backer of Digestive Health Institute, will join McLaren Greater Lansing, where they will diagnose and treat GI conditions and provide endoscopy services and routine colonoscopies.

Sanford Center for Digestive Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.). This clinic, part of Sanford Health's new five-story medical building, is set to open in July. Sanford fellows will be trained at the 45,000-square-foot center, which is located on the health system's main hospital campus.