Here are five numbers that provide a snapshot of the gastroenterology industry:

$512,000: The average annual earnings for gastroenterologists.

1,630: The number the gastroenterologists shortage is projected to reach by 2025.

55%: The percentage of gastroenterologists who would take less pay for better work-life balance.

More than 50%: The percentage of active gastroenterologists that are over 55.

44%: The percentage of gastroenterologists that are happy with their compensation.