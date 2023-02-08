From new study findings to clinic openings, here are 16 gastroenterology updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 24:

1. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health opened a $1.5 million practice in Smithtown, N.Y., that will house gastroenterology, internal medicine, rheumatology, cardiology, oncology and dermatology.

2. Princeton (N.J.) Medicine Physicians is opening a new specialty practice in Hillsborough, N.J., focused on gastrointestinal and endocrinology care.

3. About 29 percent of U.S. gastroenterologists take on additional work to supplement their full-time incomes, according to Medscape's 2022 "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report."

4. Chicago is the best paying city for midcareer gastroenterologists, while Phoenix is the best paying city for late career gastroenterologists in any practice setting when comparing the five most populous cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

5. Artificial intelligence systems could help lower time-related degradation of colonoscopy quality, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.

6. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Digestive Health Institute opened a comprehensive, multidisciplinary clinic that will provide tailored treatment plans for patients dealing with digestive conditions.

7. A study conducted by digestive healthcare company Oshi Health in partnership with a national health plan found that virtual multidisciplinary care for gastrointestinal disorders improves patient outcomes and saves a total of $10,000 per patient over a six month period.

8. Pharmaceutical company Jaguar Health added Andrew Mulberg, MD, former deputy director of the division of gastroenterology and inborn errors products at the FDA, as a consultant.

9. Medicare ASC payments for colonoscopies with lesion removals and colonoscopies and biopsies are expected to increase in 2023, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2022: A Year in Review" report.

10. GI Alliance partnered with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI.

11. The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group, a healthcare documentation trainer and certifier, now offers a gastroenterology program for certified medical scribe professionals.

12. Kroger Health, the healthcare division of national grocery chain Kroger Co., began active recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation.

13. Gayle King, CBS Mornings co-host and editor-at-large at Oprah Daily, shared via Instagram that she received a colonoscopy and encouraged others to follow suit.

14. The Virginia House of Delegates is pushing to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies to cover all costs for colorectal cancer screenings.

15. A study published Jan. 1 in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition concluded that pediatric gastroenterologists are at risk for emotional exhaustion, depersonalization and overall burnout.

16. The University of California San Diego Health's endoscopy program was recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety.