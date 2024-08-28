5 numbers making gastroenterologists nervous

Here are five numbers gastroenterologists are watching right now:

$43.2 billion –– The total cost of U.S cancer screening in 2021. Screening colonoscopies account for $23.7 billion, or 55% of this total.

8.1 –– The percentage point increase in the likelihood that a patient will choose an HOPD over an ASC for a colonoscopy if primary care centers are vertically integrated.

542,066 –– How many more colonoscopies would be performed at HOPDs over ASCs if primary care groups were vertically integrated

1,630 –– The projected national shortage of gastroenterologists by 2025.

8% –– The projected growth rate of colon cancer among men in the U.S in 2024. The expected growth rate among women is 7%.