Kroger launches personalized medicine trial for gut and immune health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of national grocery chain Kroger Co., has begun active recruitment for colorectal cancer gut and immune health observation.

The Argonaut clinical study is in collaboration with Persephone Biosciences and focuses on the identification of microbiome-based markers indicative of colorectal cancer, according to a Jan. 24 release.

The study will begin in the Toledo, Ohio, area with an initial cohort of 55 people with a range of colorectal cancer risks to further understand gut and immune health. Participants in the study will be enrolled at Kroger pharmacies and locations of the Little Clinic, a Kroger affiliate.

Kroger Health is seeking additional participants for the study who are 18 or older with one or more first-degree relatives with a history of colorectal cancer, 45 or older who need standard colon care, or who have had three or more polyps found during a colonoscopy or have a history of colon cancer.

This will be Kroger Health's first clinical trial.