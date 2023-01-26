How colonoscopy reimbursement is expected to change for ASCs in 2023

Medicare ASC payments for colonoscopies with lesion removals and colonoscopies and biopsies are expected to increase in 2023, according to VMG Health's "ASCs in 2022: A Year in Review" report released Jan. 26.
Here is a summary of the estimated Medicare ASC payments for 2022 and 2023 for two colonoscopy procedures:
Colonoscopy and biopsy
CPT code: 45380
Estimated 2022 payments: 235
Percent of total Medicare: 4 percent
Estimated 2023 payments: 247
Percent total Medicare: 4 percent
Estimated 2023 change: 5 percent
Colonoscopy with lesion removal
CPT code: 45385
Estimated 2022 payments: 191
Percent of total Medicare: 3.3 percent
Estimated 2023 payments: 201
Percent total Medicare: 3.3 percent
Estimated 2023 change: 5 percent