Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology & Urology is relocating to a new facility in Corbin, Ky., according to an Oct. 9 report from the Times-Tribune.

The practice officially relocated on Sept. 30. The new facility will offer patients more space and new, modern amenities.

The GI team at the new facility includes gastroenterologist Karen Jennings-Conklin, MD, Callie Cobb, PA, and Brittany Hopkins, APRN.