Midcareer vs. late-career gastroenterologist salary in the 5 largest cities

Chicago is the best paying city for midcareer gastroenterologists, while Phoenix is the best paying city for late career gastroenterologists in any practice setting when comparing the five most populous cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.

The national average salary for gastroenterologists with 15 to 21 years of experience in any practice setting is $460,000, and $430,000 for those with 36 years of experience or more.

Here is the average salary for midcareer and late-career gastroenterologists in any practice setting in the five most populated cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer:

Chicago

Midcareer: $477,873

Late-career: $428,626

Houston

Midcareer: $471,640

Late-career: $422,558

Phoenix

Midcareer: $471,138

Late-career: $429,949

New York City

Midcareer: $437,897

Late-career: $429,299

Los Angeles

Midcareer: 416,607

Late-career: $393,760