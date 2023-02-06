Midcareer vs. late-career gastroenterologist salary in the 5 largest cities

Chicago is the best paying city for midcareer gastroenterologists, while Phoenix is the best paying city for late career gastroenterologists in any practice setting when comparing the five most populous cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer.
The national average salary for gastroenterologists with 15 to 21 years of experience in any practice setting is $460,000, and $430,000 for those with 36 years of experience or more.
Here is the average salary for midcareer and late-career gastroenterologists in any practice setting in the five most populated cities in the U.S., according to the Medscape Salary Explorer:
Chicago
Midcareer: $477,873
Late-career: $428,626
Houston
Midcareer: $471,640
Late-career: $422,558
Phoenix
Midcareer: $471,138
Late-career: $429,949
New York City
Midcareer: $437,897
Late-career: $429,299
Los Angeles
Midcareer: 416,607
Late-career: $393,760