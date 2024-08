How gastroenterologist salaries changed over 6 years

Gastroenterologists have seen an average 4.94% year-over-year starting salary increase since 2018, according to AMN Healthcare's 2024, "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The 2024 review is based on a sample of 2,138 physicians and advanced practice providers between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

Here is how GI salaries have changed over the last six years:

2018/2019

Low: $350,000

Average: $495,000

High: $650,000

2019/2020

Low: $300,000

Average: $457,000

High: $600,000

2020/2021

Low: $125,000

Average: $453,000

High: $750,000

2021/2022

Low: $375,000

Average: $486,000

High: $600,000

2022/2023

Low: $315,000

Average: $506,000

High: $700,000

2023/2024

Low: $375,000

Average: $531,000

High: $750,000