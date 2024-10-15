5 gastroenterologists in the headlines

Here are five gastroenterologists making headlines in the last month, as reported by Becker's:

1. Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology & Urology is relocating to a new facility in Corbin, Ky. The GI team at the new facility includes gastroenterologist Karen Jennings-Conklin, MD, Callie Cobb, PA, and Brittany Hopkins, APRN.

2. A recent study by Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente found that antibiotics use is unlikely to be a factor in the increase in CRC diagnosis in adults under 50. Jeffrey Lee, MD, a research scientist involved with the study and a gastroenterologist with The Permanente Medical Group said that patients should not shy away from antibiotics due to concerns about a potential risk for CRC.

3. Some patients pay out of pocket for colonoscopy prep, according to a recent study, and many leaders are concerned about how that could affect screening volumes. Gastroenterologist Eric Shah, MD, at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan led the study, which found that only 17% of patients pay nothing for their bowel preparation for screening colonoscopy and that almost half of patients are cost-shifted toward the use of non-FDA-approved over-the-counter regimens. Dr. Shah joined Becker's to discuss the study more in depth.

4. Hickory, N.C.-based Gastroenterology Associates added its 10th physician, gastroenterologist Devan Patel, MD. Dr. Patel will provide care for patients in the endoscopy center and clinic at Gastroenterology Associates, and for hospital patients at Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center, both in Hickory.

5. Gastro Health’s Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-Cities Endoscopy Center has added to its team gastroenterologist Amber Charoen, MD, one of only a few female GIs working in the area. She completed a fellowship at Providence-based Rhode Island Hospital through Brown University , which is one of the few centers in the U.S. that provides specialized training in women's GI medicine.







